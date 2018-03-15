Heising qualifies for National Spelling Bee

On Saturday, Pettisville Junior High School eighth grader Lyla Heising participated in the Northwest Ohio Championship Spelling Bee sponsored by the Toledo Blade.

After three and a half hours and 32 rounds of successfully spelling words like praline, ubiquitous, garibaldi, menhaden, zeitgeber, alaminute, and Kazan, Heising was named the champion. She has won a trip to Washington DC to represent Pettisville Junior High School at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

This was Heising’s fourth time participating in the regional bee and her final year of eligibility.