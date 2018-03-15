COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Sherwood State Bank, Defiance, vs. Daniel Storrer, Archbold, foreclosure.

Barbara Nowakowski, Swanton, vs. Eric Langenderfer, dissolution of marriage with children.

Shannon M. Dopp, Toledo, vs. Kevin J. Dopp, Lyons, dissolution of marriage without children.

Efrain V. Caracheo, Adrian, Mich., vs. Foundation Steel LLC, Swanton, workers’ compensation.

Heather Israel, Wauseon, vs. Zackary Tressler, Delta, termination of marriage with children.

Jessica L. French, Archbold, v. Michael B. Tressler Jr., Wauseon, other civil.

Meagan Schwanbeck, Toledo, vs. Tommy Schwanbeck, Wauseon, termination of marriage with children.

Tyler Herschberger, Wauseon, vs. Savannah Sheffer, Wauseon, termination of marriage without children.

Western District Court

Ramiro Garza Jr., Delta, failure to yield, $195.

Jalen N. Brimmer, Wauseon, operating vehicle while intoxicated,$595, license suspended one year, drug/alcohol assessment and aftercare, reportable probation for 180 days, no violations of law for two years.

Claudia A. Gutierrez, Archbold, no driver’s license, marked lanes, $312, no violations of law for two years.

Jeremy L. Litchfield, Archbold, possession of drug paraphernalia, $294 plus costs, no consumption or possession of illegal drugs for one year, drug and alcohol assessment and recommended aftercare, no violations of law for one year.

Lori E. Edwards, Fayette, assault, domestic violence, theft, $882 plus costs, $12 restitution, no violations of law for two years.

Sararita L. Lynch, Fayette, operating vehicle without full attention, $195.

Brian D. Bear, Toledo, theft, $269 plus costs, drug/alcohol assessment and recommended aftercare, reportable probation for 180 days, no violations of law for two years.

Timothy M. Bayes, Toledo, suspended driver’s license, $443, 30 hours community service, no violations of law for one year.

Alan M. Haas, Wauseon, possession of drug paraphernalia, $183.

Brandon M. Fairchild, Defiance, petty theft, $279.50, $518 restitution, no violations of law for three years.

Wesley D. Penrod, Wauseon, disorderly conduct, $208 plus costs.

Amanda R. Garcia, Archbold, disorderly conduct, $238.92.

Kolbe A. Dulaney, Lyons, possession of marijuana, $183, no violations of law for one year.

Jared R. Baumgartner, Wauseon, unauthorized use of property, $219, no consumption or possession of alcohol or illegal drugs for one year, no violations of law for one year.

Stephanie A. Scott, Wauseon, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, failure to control, $612, license suspended with limited privileges, driver’s intervention program, drug/alcohol assessment and aftercare, no violations of law for two years.

Justin L. Ball, Hudson, Mich., failure to reinstate driver’s license, $402.

Megan L. Lerma, Fayette, failure to confine dog, $158.

Michael R. O’Neill, Wauseon, failure to register, confine dog, $192.

Saul Triana, Wauseon, vs. Daneen Donnett, Wauseon, judgment for $1,938.

Capital One Bank, Norcross, Ga., vs. Antonio Cantu, Archbold, judgment for $4,868.91.

Marriage Licenses

Edwin F. Seymour, 26, Delta, electrician, and Ericka Mulcahy, 20, Toledo, unemployed.

Jay B. Hanenkratt, 54, Paulding, Ohio, manager, and Charlene M. Beck, 61, Pettisville, self-employed.

David L. Stutzman, 26, Morenci, Mich., farmhand, and Emily M. Herring, 24, Wauseon, agronomist.

Real Estate Transfers

Thomas E. Moyer, successor trustee, to Karen S. McLaughlin, 701 Burr Road, Wauseon, $130,000.

Partee Construction LLC to Frey Properties Ltd., 815 Murbach St., Archbold, $42,000.

Brooke A. Chinni, successor trustee, to DJ Buckeye Ltd., 218 Airport Hwy., Swanton, $93,500.

Keybank National Association to Michael Fleck, 601 E. Garfield Ave., Swanton, $19,500.

PNC Bank National Association to Orsolya and Zoltan Halmi, 742 Burr Road, Wauseon, $118,650.

Dustin L. Demaline to Ryan P. Miller and Elisha Taylor, 1480 State Highway 108, Wauseon, $175,000.

Jacob T. and Brittany M. Hall to Dustin L. Demaline, 835 Hemlock St., Wauseon, $210,000.

Jami J. Greisinger to Darrell R. and Madelyn K. Griffin, 106 N. Madison St., Delta, $137,000.