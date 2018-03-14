Ground broken for board office

A groundbreaking was held Monday for Wauseon Exempted Village School District’s new board of education building. The new building will be located between the high school baseball field and the elementary/middle school building.

The board office for the district had previously been located on Fulton Street before it was decided to move. The board is temporarily housed at Wauseon Middle School.

After the groundbreaking, the Board of Education held its regular meeting. Several personnel items were approved, including the acceptance of the resignation of Ashley Oyer as varsity girls basketball coach.

The Board also approved the resignation of Eric Fry as WPS sweeper, effective March 1; the resignation of Elizabeth Shannon as three-hour cook at the high school, effective March 8; and the reassignment of Hope Wood from elementary intervention specialist to third grade teacher for the 2018-19 school year.

Several donations were also approved by the Board, including donations totalling $260 to the athletic department in memory of Julius Hoste, $1,000 from Circle K to the athletic department, $1,000 from Norma Tiffany to the John Tiffany Scholarship, legal services, and assorted chalk paint quarts and pint samples from Wauseon Ace Hardware to the art department.

The Board also:

– Approved a request for an overnight trip for the high school speech team to travel to Denver for the Tournament of Champions May 11-13.

– Approved a new appointment of James Barber for a seven-year term to the Wauseon Public Library Board of Trustees. The term runs through December 2024.

– Approved a new appointment of Sue DeRoth to the Wauseon Public Library Board of Trustees to complete the remaining term of Tammy Allison. The term ends December 2019.

The next Wauseon Board of Education meeting will be March 22 at noon in the middle school.

At the groundbreaking were, from left, Braden Martinez (Project Manager, Rupp/Rosebrock, Inc.); Larry C. Brown (WEVS Superintendent); Bill Drummer (Executive Director, Wauseon Chamber of Commerce); Larry L. Fruth (Vice President, WEVS Board of Education); Amy Fisher (Board member); Stacia Radabaugh (Board member); Sandra Griggs (President, WEVS Board); Rick Stidham (Board member); David R. Fleming (WEVS Treasurer); Jerry Overmier (Principal/Architect, Beilharz Architects, Inc.).