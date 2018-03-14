Jobless rate increases in Fulton County

The unemployment rate in Fulton County was up one percent from December to January, according to data released Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The rate, which is not seasonally adjusted, was 5.4 percent in January, up from 4.4 percent in December. Last January the rate was 6.1 percent.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary January 2018 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 3.1 percent in Mercer County to a high of 11.2 percent in Monroe County. From December, unemployment rates increased in all 88 counties. The comparable unemployment rate for Ohio was 5.1 percent in January.

Four counties had unemployment rates at or below 3.5 percent in January. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Mercer were: Delaware, 3.3 percent; Auglaize and Hancock, 3.5 percent.

Thirteen counties had unemployment rates at or above 8.0 percent in January. The counties with the highest rates, other than Monroe were: Noble, 9.5 percent; Meigs, 9.4 percent; Adams and Morgan, 9.2 percent; Ottawa, 9.0 percent, Huron, 8.6 percent; Trumbull and Vinton, 8.4 percent; Jackson, 8.2 percent; and Gallia, Mahoning, and Pike, 8.0 percent.

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in January 2018, down from a revised 4.9 percent in December 2017. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 12,100 over the month, from a revised 5,534,300 in December 2017 to 5,546,400 in January 2018.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in January was 271,000, down 10,000 from 281,000 in December. The number of unemployed has decreased by 26,000 in the past 12 months from 297,000. The January unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 5.2 percent in January 2017.

The U.S. unemployment rate for January was 4.1 percent, unchanged from December, and down from 4.8 percent in January 2017.

Unemployment rates were up throughout northwest Ohio and statewide.

