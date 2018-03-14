United Way hosts annual event

United Way of Fulton County recently hosted its annual Breakfast of Champions at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon.

The event included past and present United Way board members, volunteers, leadership donors, campaign partners, and community partners. The breakfast was followed by a brief presentation from Derek Eddings, Wauseon Elementary School physical education teacher, on the Crunch out Obesity program. Fulton County Health Department Educator Rachel Kinsman spoke about the Serving up MyPlate program.

Attendees were also presented with final campaign results in the annual report. For further details, email United Way Director Gina Rossman with questions at unitedway@fultoncountyoh.com.