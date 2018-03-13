Numeracy Challenge winners

Four County Career Center’s 10th Annual Numeracy Challenge was recently held. Junior and senior teams who placed first and second will be attending the High Schools That Work Regional Competition at Owens Community College on the Findlay Campus on March 16. Thirty-nine teams of four students from the career and technical education programs at the Career Center competed in mathematical calculations in a timed setting. 2018 first, second, and third place winners from Fulton county include, from left, Gil Hernandez (Evergreen) Network Administration & Cybersecurity – second place juniors; Andrew Louy (Evergreen) Computer Design/3D Modeling – first place seniors; and Zoey Rauch (Evergreen) Health Careers – third place juniors.

