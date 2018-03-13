Evergreen D.A.R.E. has graduation

The D.A.R.E. program for Evergreen Middle School celebrated its second D.A.R.E. graduation on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

The program is presented by Deputy Marv Zumfelde of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, consisting of approximately 100 students in the program.

The United States Attorney General just issued a landmark report on the D.A.R.E “Keepin’ it REAL” curriculum. This report shows that programs, like this one, promote building social, emotional, cognitive, and substance refusal skills that provide children accurate information on rates and amounts of peer substance use. The program is based on over 20 years of research from information obtained from over 6,000 students nationwide.

The increasing use of drugs and developing addictions, and other physical and psychological problems is apparent today. Consequently, preventing drug use is essential to reducing these risks. D.A.R.E.’s goal is providing evidence-based prevention programs to youth in our community.

The D.A.R.E. program is a 45-minute weekly event which last for 11 weeks. The primary focus is placed on good decision and problem solving skills. Topics include communicational skills, bullying, safe reporting, alcohol and tobacco facts with consequences, and over-the-counter and prescription medicines. With the issues of overdoses and drug problems, the program is established to help with better decision making.

At the graduation ceremony, Sheriff Roy Miller, Principal Zabowski, and sixth grade teacher Jenny Burkholder gave a short presentation, along with Deputy Simon from the sheriff’s office and his K-9 partner, Maggie.

Special thanks to ADAMs Board for its generous donation for the D.A.R.E. T-shirts.