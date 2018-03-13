Piano duels to liven fundraiser

It will be a night of tickling the ivories, good food, and friendly wagers, all to support Wauseon’s signature annual event.

Loiro-Ross Sterling Entertainment Inc. will present “Dueling Pianos International,” a fundraiser for the city’s Homecoming, on Saturday, at the Junior Fair Building at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The itinerary includes a Mexican-style dinner at 6 p.m., and the piano virtuosos from Royal Oak, Mich., beginning at 7:30 p.m. Food and entertainment are included in the ticket prices of $50 per couple and $35 per single.

Jacob Reede, Homecoming co-chair, said this is the first year the fundraiser is presenting Dueling Pianos International. He said it’s hoped the new and rollicking entertainment will attract 300 ticketholders and raise sufficient funds to counter the approximately $20,000 cost of holding this summer’s event.

Other entertainment will include a Big Wheel and 50/50 raffles throughout the evening.

Each year, some Homecoming profits are earmarked for Wauseon’s Parks and Recreation Department which includes the new community pool under construction.

Reede said this year’s Homecoming Committee is paying special heed to children. The event’s Kids Zone will again feature a petting zoo and Big Wheel races, as well as other familiar activities.

“This last year was the best one. We did a lot more than usual,” Reede said.

The committee is also trying to procure more carnival rides from its provider, Big O Amusements.

“We’re revolving it more around the kids but there will be something for adults, too,” Reede said.

That includes the traditional big raffle. The top prize this year is $10,000, and a blue, street-legal golf cart at second prize. Other prizes, in descending order, will include a Weber gas grill from Ace Hardware, a 50-inch television from Farmers and Merchants State Bank, an iPad from Amerimade Realty, and a Fulton County Fair package.

And according to Steve Upperco, Homecoming entertainment director, Friday, seven bands will vie for first place during the traditional Battle of the Bands. First place wins $700, second place $500, and third place $300.

Two bands – Sugar Frog and Rebel Roots – will headline Saturday on the main stage.

Adults can also partake of the Homecoming Pageant, Bingo, the Big Wheel, and many food and retail vendors.

“This will be the Homecoming to remember,” Upperco said.

http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/03/web1_Homecoming-logo.jpg

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.