WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Feb. 28
9:43 a.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #41, check on welfare.
10:07 a.m., 840 Parkview St., Wauseon High School, lost item.
11:08 a.m., 1081 Barney Oldfield Drive, accident with property damage.
1:04 p.m., 1375 N. Shoop Ave., McDonald’s accident with property damage.
1:54 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.
4:24 p.m., 250 E. Linfoot St. #24, larceny.
4:58 p.m., 1052 N. Shoop Ave., suspicious vehicle.
5:28 p.m., 714 Fairway Drive, #102, investigate complaint.
5:38 p.m., 495 S. Shoop Ave., Parkview Physicians Group, check on welfare.
7:06 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, civil matter.
7:49 p.m., 232 Depot St., drugs.
8:21 p.m., 200 block Depot Street, suspicious person.
9:27 p.m., 1115 N. Ottokee St., E&J Demark, disabled vehicle.
10:57 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, check on welfare.
Thursday, March 1
2:49 a.m., 720 Glenwood Ave., open door.
8:55 a.m., 940 E. Oak St., Wauseon Middle School, juveniles.
11:22 a.m., 511 N. Shoop Ave., Scott Neumann Insurance, investigate complaint.
11:59 a.m., E. Chestnut Street at S. Franklin Street, animal call.
1:48 p.m., E. Oak Street at N. Shoop Avenue, accident with property damage.
4:54 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of assault.
5:23 p.m., 453 E. Elm St., larceny.
7:06 p.m., 247 Monroe St., telephone harassment.
7:39 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, 911 hang-up.
Friday, March 2
1:09 a.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #20, unwanted subject.
2:44 a.m., 212 W. Oak St., animal call.
7:40 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, animal call.
8:55 a.m., 431 Mattera Drive, 911 hang-up.
9:58 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.
10:12 a.m., E. Linfoot Street at N. Shoop Avenue, accident with property damage.
11:21 a.m., 340 Frances Drive, harassment.
3:53 p.m., Cherry Street at S. Franklin Street, animal call.
3:54 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.
5:29 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.
6:37 p.m., 515 Parkview St., suspicious activity.
10:44 p.m., 625 N. Shoop Ave., Los Mariachis, accident with property damage.
Saturday, March 3
3:38 a.m., 515 Third St., intoxicated subject.
1 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, found purse reported.
2:04 p.m., 124 E. Elm St., animal call.
3:55 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, accident with property damage.
Sunday, March 4
1:35 a.m., 225 E. Linfoot St., suspicious person.
10:25 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, missing person reported.
11:45 a.m., 812 Wood St., unwanted subject.
11:47 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, missing person reported.
3:19 p.m., 1180 N. Shoop Ave., KFC/A&W, structural fire.
3:22 p.m., 1058 N. Shoop Ave., Arby’s suspicious person.
5:09 p.m., 1138 Barney Oldfield Drive, animal call.
Monday, March 5
10:13 a.m., 210 S. Fulton St., Fulton County Courthouse, animal call.
12:20 p.m., E. Linfoot Street at N. Fulton Street, animal call.
12:46 p.m., 120 Birch St., 911 hang-up.
5:26 p.m., 314 Joanna Drive, check on welfare.
6:58 p.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, larceny.
9:38 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.
10:43 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, mental issue.
Tuesday, March 6
5:41 a.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #15, 911 hang-up.
9:42 a.m., 511 Ottokee St., juveniles.
3:04 p.m., 250 E. Linfoot St. #19, investigate complaint.
4:08 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, investigate complaint.
4:47 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.
7:30 p.m., 303 W. Leggett St., 911 hang-up.
7:37 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., larceny.
8:26 p.m., 701 Burr Road #5, 911 hang-up.
