WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Feb. 28

9:43 a.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #41, check on welfare.

10:07 a.m., 840 Parkview St., Wauseon High School, lost item.

11:08 a.m., 1081 Barney Oldfield Drive, accident with property damage.

1:04 p.m., 1375 N. Shoop Ave., McDonald’s accident with property damage.

1:54 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.

4:24 p.m., 250 E. Linfoot St. #24, larceny.

4:58 p.m., 1052 N. Shoop Ave., suspicious vehicle.

5:28 p.m., 714 Fairway Drive, #102, investigate complaint.

5:38 p.m., 495 S. Shoop Ave., Parkview Physicians Group, check on welfare.

7:06 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, civil matter.

7:49 p.m., 232 Depot St., drugs.

8:21 p.m., 200 block Depot Street, suspicious person.

9:27 p.m., 1115 N. Ottokee St., E&J Demark, disabled vehicle.

10:57 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, check on welfare.

Thursday, March 1

2:49 a.m., 720 Glenwood Ave., open door.

8:55 a.m., 940 E. Oak St., Wauseon Middle School, juveniles.

11:22 a.m., 511 N. Shoop Ave., Scott Neumann Insurance, investigate complaint.

11:59 a.m., E. Chestnut Street at S. Franklin Street, animal call.

1:48 p.m., E. Oak Street at N. Shoop Avenue, accident with property damage.

4:54 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of assault.

5:23 p.m., 453 E. Elm St., larceny.

7:06 p.m., 247 Monroe St., telephone harassment.

7:39 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, 911 hang-up.

Friday, March 2

1:09 a.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #20, unwanted subject.

2:44 a.m., 212 W. Oak St., animal call.

7:40 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, animal call.

8:55 a.m., 431 Mattera Drive, 911 hang-up.

9:58 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.

10:12 a.m., E. Linfoot Street at N. Shoop Avenue, accident with property damage.

11:21 a.m., 340 Frances Drive, harassment.

3:53 p.m., Cherry Street at S. Franklin Street, animal call.

3:54 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

5:29 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.

6:37 p.m., 515 Parkview St., suspicious activity.

10:44 p.m., 625 N. Shoop Ave., Los Mariachis, accident with property damage.

Saturday, March 3

3:38 a.m., 515 Third St., intoxicated subject.

1 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, found purse reported.

2:04 p.m., 124 E. Elm St., animal call.

3:55 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, accident with property damage.

Sunday, March 4

1:35 a.m., 225 E. Linfoot St., suspicious person.

10:25 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, missing person reported.

11:45 a.m., 812 Wood St., unwanted subject.

11:47 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, missing person reported.

3:19 p.m., 1180 N. Shoop Ave., KFC/A&W, structural fire.

3:22 p.m., 1058 N. Shoop Ave., Arby’s suspicious person.

5:09 p.m., 1138 Barney Oldfield Drive, animal call.

Monday, March 5

10:13 a.m., 210 S. Fulton St., Fulton County Courthouse, animal call.

12:20 p.m., E. Linfoot Street at N. Fulton Street, animal call.

12:46 p.m., 120 Birch St., 911 hang-up.

5:26 p.m., 314 Joanna Drive, check on welfare.

6:58 p.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, larceny.

9:38 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

10:43 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, mental issue.

Tuesday, March 6

5:41 a.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #15, 911 hang-up.

9:42 a.m., 511 Ottokee St., juveniles.

3:04 p.m., 250 E. Linfoot St. #19, investigate complaint.

4:08 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, investigate complaint.

4:47 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.

7:30 p.m., 303 W. Leggett St., 911 hang-up.

7:37 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., larceny.

8:26 p.m., 701 Burr Road #5, 911 hang-up.