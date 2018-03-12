Opening statements made in murder trial

The murder trial of James Worley got underway in earnest on Monday with opening statements being made. Worley, of rural Delta, is accused of the murder of Sierah Joughin, an Evergreen High School graduate and University of Toledo student.

Jury selection was held last week, with a large pool of potential jurors being winnowed down to 12 with six alternates on Monday morning.

Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman told jurors Monday that overwhelming evidence will show that Worley “kidnapped her, he murdered her, and he buried her in a cornfield.”

Worley has been charged with two counts each of aggravated murder with a death penalty specification, murder, felonious assault, abduction, aggravated robbery, and having weapons while under disability; four counts of kidnapping; and one count each of gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and possessing criminal tools.

As of Expositor press time, opening statements were just beginning. For further updates on the trial, visit fcnews.org.