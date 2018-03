The Pike-Delta-York calendar for the 2018-2019 school year was approved at a recent board of education meeting.

The calendar includes a first day of school on Aug. 20. The last day of school would be May 30 with graduation also on May 30.

Winter break would being on Dec. 24 with students returning to school on Jan. 7. Spring break will be March 18-22.

The full calendar is available at www.pdys.org.