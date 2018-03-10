Genealogical Society meeting March 13

The next Fulton County Genealogical Society meeting is Tuesday, March 13 at 7 p.m. when Nancy Lewis will share information on Natives, Newcomers and Fur Trading in the Fulton County area.

Nancy is a representative of Sauder Village’s Natives & Newcomers. She will also have items for display.

Fulton County Genealogical Society meetings are held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta. Parking and entry is on the back side of the church. If Delta School is cancelled due to weather, the meeting is also cancelled.

Visitors are welcome.