FMS celebrates D.A.R.E. graduation

The D.A.R.E. program for Fayette Middle School celebrated its first graduation on Thursday March 1, at 1:30 p.m. in the gymnasium.

The program is presented by Deputy Marv Zumfelde of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, consisting of approximately 70 fifth and sixth graders in the program.

The U.S. Attorney General just issued a landmark report on the D.A.R.E “Keepin’ it REAL” curriculum. This report shows that programs like this one promote building social, emotional, cognitive, and substance refusal skills that provide children accurate information on rates and amounts of peer substance use. The program is based on over 20 years of research from information obtained from over 6,000 students nationwide.

The increasing use of drugs and developing addictions, and other physical and psychological problems, is quite apparent today. Consequently, preventing drug use is essential to reducing these risks. D.A.R.E.’s goal is providing evidence-based prevention programs to youth in our community.

The D.A.R.E. program is a 45-minute, weekly program which lasts for 11 weeks. The primary focus is placed on good decision and problem solving skills. Topics include communicational skills, bullying, safe reporting, alcohol and tobacco facts with consequences, and over-the-counter and prescription medicines. With the issues of overdoses and drug problems, the program is established to help with better decision making.

At the graduation ceremony were Sheriff Roy Miller, elementary teachers Mitchell, Rufenacht and Stoltzfus, Principal Reucher, Superintendent Belcher, Chief Simon from the Fayette Police Department, and Fulton County Commissioner Rupp. Deputy Simon from the sheriff’s office and his K-9 partner, Maggie, also gave a presentation.

Special thanks to ADAMhs Board for its generous donation of D.A.R.E. T-shirts distributed to students.

