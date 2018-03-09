Locals at science fair

The Northwest Ohio Science and Engineering Fair took place on March 3. Historically, this fair produces some of the consistently best projects in the state of Ohio. Pictured are the ISEF finalists and student observers, from left to right are finalist David S. Baden (Patrick Henry High School), student observers Jessica McWatters and Kayla Wyse (Pettisville High School), and finalist Jordan Skates (Pettisville High School).

