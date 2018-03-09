United Way funding available

The United Way of Fulton County funding applications are now available.

Organizations interested in applying for funding must be a 501 (c) 3 organization serving Fulton County residents. For a program to be funded it must demonstrate need and benefit to the community and address one of our four focus areas: education, income, health or essential services.

For more information on how to apply for funding for calendar year 2019, call 419-337-9606 or visit unitedway@fultoncountyoh.com for an allocation packet. Deadline for completed applications is April 5, 2018.