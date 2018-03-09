COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Ann Roth, Swanton, vs. Alicia Schmidt, Holland, Ohio, domestic violence.

Jamie R. Rulka, Delta, vs. Dustin S. Tharp, Auburn Hills, Mich., non-support of dependents.

Lacey N. Elzinga, Archbold, vs. Brandy Sanchez, North Charleston, S.C., non-support of dependents.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Catherine Jo Todd, Delta, other civil.

Cavalry SPV I LLC, Valhalla, N.Y., vs. Stephen H. Sands, Archbold, other civil.

Union Home Mortgage Corp., Ewing, N.J., vs. Sherry L. Martin, Metamora, foreclosure.

Stephanie Hoffman, Delta, vs. Chad Hoffman, termination of marriage with children.

Citibank, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Victoria L. Welsh, Wauseon, other civil.

American Select Insurance, Bloomington, Ill., vs. The Link Construction Group, Bellefontaine, Ohio, other civil.

Ohio Department of Health vs. Joe Harrison, Wauseon, other civil.

Keolton Fenton, Wauseon, vs. Digital Dish Inc., Millersburg, Ohio, other civil.

Linda Runion, Delta, vs. Donald E. Runion, Fremont, Ohio, termination of marriage without children.

Harley-Davidson Credit Corp., Carson City, Nev., vs. Adan Cruz, Wauseon, other civil.

Western District Court

Randall R. Ernsthausen, Perrysburg, speed, $130.

Christima L. Fisher, Swanton, safety belt, failure to control, $271.

Michaela C. Simon, Toledo, speed, $140.

Audrey M. Thacker, Wauseon, expired tags, $130.

Wendy J. Koentz, Fayette, speed, $125.

Chris A. Stuckey, Wauseon, wheel protectors, $130.

Joseph A. Perkins, Wauseon, possession of drug paraphernalia, $173.

Mirza A. Baig, Lombard, Ill., speed, $125.

James W. Doremus, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $243, no violations of law for one year.

Brian J. Crayton, Toledo, suspended driver’s license, $238, no violations of law for one year.

Scott Ward, Fayette, failure to confine dog, $251.

Dennis R. Enyart, Delta, operating vehicle while intoxicated, $618, no consumption or possession of alcohol or illegal drugs for one year, 10 days jail, purchase of restricted license plates and ignition interlock, license suspended one year, drug/alcohol assessment and aftercare, no violations of law for three years.

Logan M. Raymon, Montpelier, failure to register dog, no dog tags, $267.

Michael D. Cuff, Fayette, possession of marijuana, $208.

Jerrica L. Sanford, Fayette, failure to register, confine dog.$242.

Steven J. Torok, Napoleon, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Dmarea T. Gleason, Defiance, possession of marijuana, $158.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Autumn Montalvo, Morenci, Mich., judgment for $303.40.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs., Mitchell D. Dunbar, Morenci, Mich., judgment for $451.86.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. David R. Ferreira, Maumee, judgment for $1,758.25.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Thomas A. and Cynthia M. Clay, Toledo, judgment for $4,328.22.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Kevin L. and Michelle Bailey, Wauseon, judgment for $2.060.85.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Marco A. Ayala, Wauseon, judgment for $1,090.66.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Jason A. and Damaris M. Jones, Archbold, judgment for $3,656.33.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Douglas E. Gump, Weston, Ohio, judgment for $2,329.88.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Bridget L. Gibson, Morenci, Mich., judgment for $1,349.42.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Audrey Harris, Morenci, Mich., judgment for $709.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Shawn Johnson, Wauseon, judgment for $744.34.

Pondview Veterinary Clinic, Archbold, vs. Jerry Lee Barnett, Bryan, judgment for $152.40.

Northern Anesthesia Providers, Archbold, vs. Eric D. Jensen, Liberty Center, judgment for $790.60.

Wauseon House Company LLC, Wauseon, vs. Stephanie J. Haury, Wauseon, judgment for $1,363,71.

Hagerman Family Physicians Inc., Wauseon, vs. Timothy J. Demlow, Morenci, Mich., judgment for $256.04.

Fairview Apartments LLC, Wauseon, vs., Richard L. and Carla S. Aker, Wauseon, judgment for $539.66.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, S.C., vs. Erin McKeever, Wauseon, judgment for $809.93.

Skates Apartments I LLC, Wauseon, vs. James and Samantha Burkholder, Wauseon, judgment for $1,592.22.

Zeesky LLC, Archbold, vs. Brandon Nichols and Alexis Baker, Wauseon, judgment for $810.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Erin McKeever, Wauseon, judgment for $858.99.

Marriage Licenses

Paul D. Baumann, 71, Delta, retired, and Mary F. Bordenkircher, 60, Toledo, retired.

Travis S. Ritt, 23, Chardon, Ohio, maintenance technician, and Erica N. Robinson, 22, Swanton, co-manager.

Juan A. Villanueva, 29, Wauseon, factory, and Jordan R. Perdue, 31, Wauseon, homemaker.

Real Estate Transfers

John R. Bay, successor trustee, to Austin J. and Autum E. Alig, 6782 County Road L, Delta, $119,000.

Max L. and Betty A. Stough to John M. Anderson, 3046 County Road 6-1, Delta, $112,000.

Susan M. Allen to Greg and Kristie L. Reighard, 103 Peachtree Lane, Swanton, $222,000.

Diane E. Goldsmith and Russell D. Paxson to Michael J. and Anna M. Geis, 7553 County Road 4, Delta, $191,069.

Stephen Lange, trustee, to Timothy L. and Bonnie S. Lange, 1209 S. Defiance St., Archbold, $75,000.

Suzanne E. Johnson, trustee, to Lee Eis Properties LLC, 204 Lincoln St., Archbold, $78,000.

Heintschel Family Farms LLC to Swanton DOHP LLC, $85,000.

Kevin R. Vandock to Richard W. Snyder and Patricia S. Stanley, County Road 5-2, Delta, $355,154.

Graeme O. and Gloria J. Lauber, trustees, to Denton H. and Faith E. Wyse, 213 Burke St., Archbold, $235,000.

Robert J. Gibson to Karis Properties LLC, 6143 County Road 1, Swanton, $68,000.

Brandon and Colleen Stewart to Matthew M. and Ashley M. Mickelson, 12767 County Road B, Wauseon, $150,000.

Thomas W. Huffman to William T. and Pamela K. Moody, 380 West Drive, Wauseon, $134,000.

David P. and Anita J. Mann to David Barner, 99 Academy Drive, Swanton, $139,900.