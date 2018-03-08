Wauseon Council discusses pricey pool slide

Returning a speed slide to the construction plans for Wauseon’s over-budgeted community pool project was discussed during Monday’s City Council meeting, but the prospects didn’t appear good.

During a written report from Public Service Director Dennis Richardson about the slowed progress of the project during winter months, Councilor Harold Stickley asked Mayor Kathy Huner if the city was allowed to request donations for the speed slide. The $26,000 slide was eliminated from the pool’s original plans after the project went over budget and the slide was deemed too expensive.

“We are still asking for donations but we cannot fund-raise,” Huner said. She said people can independently raise funds for the city and, in fact, citizens have held fundraisers for the pool. However, the money raised was not enough to include the speed slide.

Stickley suggested that the eliminated slide be included, and the pool opened for free during its premiere week so people could experience the slide.

“So if you have that there, that would be another thing that might entice somebody to sign up for a year’s pass,” he said.

The mayor replied, “It’s a very generous offer to the citizens who are building the pool.” She added, however, that the city isn’t sure what other contingencies will arise before the pool is completed.

“Adding on another $26,000 for the speed slide – it would be great if we could get some donations toward it and be able to have (the slide) put in. The works are there; it’s just a matter of getting it and putting it in,” she said.

Huner said the city asked several local organizations to get involved but they declined.

In other business, Huner encouraged Council members to peruse the newly-released Wauseon 2017 Year End Report. She noted the following facts from the report:

Police calls totaled 9,838, down 371 calls from 2016; fire calls totaled 1,995 – which included EMS and transfer calls – and were up 500 calls from 2016; the water treatment plant treated over 261 million gallons of water; and 451 million gallons of sanitary sewage were treated, an increase of over 7,800 gallons from the previous year.

Council approved the suspension of three readings and passed on emergency a resolution authorizing Huner to enter into an agreement with Legendary Entertainment Productions of Commercial Point, Ohio, for Wauseon’s Fourth of July fireworks display. The cost is $28,000, and Law Director Tom McWatters III said the first payment to the company is due soon.

In department reports:

• Police Chief Keith Torbet said office renovation for the department is nearly complete, and the offices could be filled by next week.

He said a Justice Assistant Grant (JAG) totaling nearly $53,000 – which council members approved as a motion later in the meeting – will replace four in-vehicle cameras in police cars. Torbet said the federal government has placed JAG funding on hold but the department has been approved for the money.

• A written report by Public Service Director Dennis Richardson, who was absent from the meeting, said the city now officially owns the former Ohio Department of Transportation garage, located on Linfoot Street.

The report said only one bid was received for the Water Reclamation Plant’s biosolids handling project, from RG Zachrich Construction Inc. of Defiance. The $1.360 million bid was about $20,000 over the city engineer’s estimate, but it’s likely the bid will be accepted.

And the report said an advertisement deadline for operator training at the city’s water treatment plant was extended after an issue with the ad running in the Fulton County Expositor.

• Finance Director Jamie Giguere reported income tax revenue for February was down from the same time last year.

Council members approved motions to appoint Perry Rupp to a five-year term on the Zoning Board of Appeals and Janna Mennetti and Becky Stuckey to three-year terms on the Human Rights Board.

The City Council also approved:

• The first readings of resolutions authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement with Tetra Tech Inc. and Dixon Engineering Inc. for engineering services.

• The suspension of three readings and emergency passage of resolutions authorizing the mayor to enter into agreements with Bowers-Morner Inc., TTL Associates, Inc., Jones and Henry Engineers Ltd., and DGL Consulting Engineers LLC, all for engineering services.

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

