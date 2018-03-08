PDY Schools, MetalX enter donation agreement

Pike-Delta-York Local Schools has enterered into a donation agreement with a new business in the district. The Board of Education approved at their February meeting the agreement with MetalX, LLC.

MetalX is building a state-of-the-art scrap processing plant that will create more than 75 new jobs to handle over 500,000 tons per year in its first phase. It is located on State Route 109 just north of U.S. 20A.

MetalX will contribute 10 percent of the local employee withholding tax collections paid to the Village of Delta annually, according to the agreement. The village has a Job Creation Tax Credit Agreement with MetalX and the agreement with the school district shall terminate or expire when the Job Creation Tax Credit Agreement terminates or expires. That is currently 15 years, according to Haselman.

Pike-Delta-York superintendent Ted Haselman said part of what makes this agreement special is that it did not require a tax abatement from the school district.

“This is truly above and beyond what MetalX is required to do,” Haselman said. “They are not accepting or applying for any tax abatements on real estate that would decrease the amount paid by the company or received by the district.”

He added that it was MetalX who first contacted the school district to discuss the donation.

“One of the things that indicates that Delta has secured a great partner for the community is the statement (in the agreement) that the Donor desires to partner with School District to enhance School District’s capability to educate its students and better prepare them for the future,” said Haselman.

Once the location is completely up and running at the Delta facility the donation is estimated to be approximately $4,500 per year for the length of the agreement, according to the superintendent.

“The district is very appreciative of the partnership we have begun,” said Haselman. “We hope the partnership will continue to grow and flourish and benefit both Delta and MetalX.”

By Drew Stambaugh dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010