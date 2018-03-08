Farm Bureau members can vie for CAE prizes

Community Energy Advisors, a partner of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, will award three $500 quarterly prizes to winning Farm Bureau members through the end of 2018.

The promotion is in conjunction with the new Ohio Farm Bureau Energy Program, which will provide education and protection for energy consumers and offer cost savings to eligible participants.

“Making smart choices on energy can be complicated. Our goal with this program is to make it easier for our members, and maybe save them some money,” said Adam Sharp, OFBF executive vice president.

All Farm Bureau members, whether they live on farms or in cities, can participate. The protection aspects of the program will advise Farm Bureau members on such things as their rights as energy consumers, how to handle energy service solicitors, how to assess contracts, and how to avoid scams and fraud. Education components keep members on top of changes in the energy marketplace, advise on new regulations and rate changes, and provide energy efficiency tips.

Members served by for-profit utilities may see an average 10 percent cost savings on electricity or natural gas through a process that requires suppliers to compete for the member’s business. There is no cost to the program. Members can call 800-830-3501 or visit ofbf.org/savings to learn more.

Three members will be randomly selected in each month of June, September, and December for $500 awards. No purchase is necessary, and winners must be Farm Bureau members at the time of entry and of the drawing. Enter at ofbf.org/savings.

“Members have asked for help with energy issues and costs for many years. We’ve done our homework, found the right partner, and created this program to give members some real benefits,” Sharp said.