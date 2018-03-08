Sexton, Reckner resign from Village of Swanton

A pair of resignations highlighted last week’s Swanton Village Council meeting. Following an executive session, council accepted the resignations of fiscal officer Karla Sexton and superintendent of public service James Reckner.

Sexton accepted another position in the private sector, according to Ed Ciecka, interim village administrator. Her last official day in Swanton is March 16. She had been with the village since September of 2015.

Also approved by council was a contract with Doug Deacon to provide financial assistance while the village seeks a replacement for Sexton. Deacon currently is involved with the same duties at the Swanton Public Library.

Council accepted the resignation of Reckner, effective Feb. 16 to pursue other employment opportunities, according to Ciecka. They approved the recommendation to designate Neil Tedrow as acting superintendent.

Also at the meeting, council approved first readings of ordinances for leaf collection and street lighting assessments. The first reading of an ordinance amending zoning classification on multiple parcels in the village.

Other business

• Mayor Ann Roth reported that the Tree Commission is prepping for Arbor Day programs. They hope to have programs at both the elementary and middle school on April 27. Previous years’ programs have included a tree planting.

•Ciecka reported that the village has begun advertising for bids for the Garfield Avenue Bridge replacement. Bids will be opened on March 16. Construction is expected to take place this summer.

By Drew Stambaugh dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010 or on Twitter @Swan_Enterprise

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010 or on Twitter @Swan_Enterprise