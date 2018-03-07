Temporary lockdown at Swanton Elementary School Wednesday

Swanton Elementary School went into temporary lockdown on Wednesday morning. The lockdown was put in place when a belligerent parent attempted to enter the main hallway of the school, according to superintendent Chris Lake.

The principal and secretaries acted quickly to secure the school and call in the police, he added.

The individual was pulled over by Officer Chuck Kessinger, the school resource officer, as they attempted to leave school grounds and they have been charged with disorderly conduct. This individual is no longer allowed on school grounds without a police officer accompanying them, according to Lake.

“I want to thank the school staff for their quick action to secure the building and keep the students safe. I also want to thank Officer Kessinger for his quick response and apprehension of the individual responsible,” said Lake in a statement.

