Pettisville hosts quiz tournaments

The Pettisville High School Quiz Team recently hosted the first-ever National Academic Quiz Tournaments Pettisville Invitational, dubbed “Petti Wars,” between the Pettisville, Wauseon, and Swanton quiz teams. Pettisville Team A tied for fourth place overall but was the highest placing small school in the tournament. Wauseon A was sixth and Swanton eighth. Wauseon A and Pettisville A were able to go head-to-head twice in the morning round. During their first matchup, Pettisville won 265-205, and 410-110 in the second matchup. Joey Shema of Wauseon and Jake Myers of Pettisville were named to the All-Tournament first team. Pictured is the Pettisville B Team, from left, Dalton Myers, Birch Baer, Peyton Miller, Levi Myers, Katie Hauter, Maddy Gackenbach, Kenzi Rivera, Heath Waidelich.

