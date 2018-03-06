Man sentenced for OVI, fleeing

The following individuals were recently sentenced by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Daniel Cammarn Jr., 27, of Liberty Center previously pleaded guilty to failure to stop after an accident and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. On April 17, 2016, while being intoxicated and driving a three-wheeler, he failed to stop after causing an accident.

He was sentenced to three years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay a $1,075 fine; pay $3,168 restitution to the victim; stay out of bars, not possess or consume alcohol; abide by an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew; be assessed for drug and alcohol treatment and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; and serve 10 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

Failure to comply could result in 350 days in CCNO.

David Mason Sr., 53, of Wauseon pleaded guilty to attempted having weapons under disability. Between Aug. 9, 2017, and Nov. 10, 2017, he attempted to acquire firearms while under disability.

He was sentenced to one year of community control and ordered to pay prosecution costs, a $500 fine, and forfeit firearms to the state.

Failure to comply could result in eight months in prison.

William I. Southam, 39, of Hamler, Ohio, was found guilty by a Common Pleas Court jury of eight men and four women of breaking and entering and failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer. A grand jury previously indicted Southam for the June 2017 offenses of trespassing in an unoccupied structure in Wauseon and stealing items. He also failed to stop his motor vehicle after receiving a visible or audible signal from a police officer and fled immediately after the theft offense.

His bond was revoked, and he was taken into custody by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and report.

No sentencing date has been set. Southam could face 30 months in prison. The case was prosecuted by Fulton County Assistant Prosecutor Paul Kennedy.