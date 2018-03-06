Delta kindergarten registration scheduled

Delta Elementary Kindergarten Screening will be April 26 and 27.

During the screening children will be assessed for kindergarten readiness in the areas of language, concepts, and motor skills. Speech and language will be assessed by the speech pathologist. The nurse will be doing vision and hearing screenings also. This entire screening will take approximately one hour.

During the screening appointment parents will complete the online registration process. The nurse will meet with parents to review health history and immunization records. There will also be a brief parent meeting to cover important information such as transportation, lunch procedures, absence procedures and discipline procedures.

If your child will be 5 years old before Aug. 1, 2018 call Delta Elementary after April 9 at 419-822-5630 to schedule a screening appointment.

Bring photocopies of the following information to the appointment:

– Birth Certificate.

– Custody papers (if applicable).

– Immunization records.

– Proof of residency for the Pike-Delta-York School District (Samples of residency are current utility bills, driver’s license, payroll stub, home deed, or lease agreement).

The current kindergarten students will not have school April 26 and 27.