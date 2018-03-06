Fulton County artists featured in Consignment Showcase

Over 18 artisans and craftsmen will be on display with works for purchase during the Museum of Fulton County’s Consignment Showcase.

The show will take place on March 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

The new Museum of Fulton County is located at 8848 State Highway 108, across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

In addition to the new Museum whose theme is “Preserving the past, Embracing the Present and Making the Future” and the Fulton County Legacy Shop which will contain items for sale that celebrate the heritage of the county, the Visitor’s Center includes Fulton County Visitor’s Bureau and county offices.

The opening date for the museum is set for May 2018 with the Legacy Shop opening in early early spring.

For more information, contact Scott Lonsdale at 313-702-8008 or email store@fultoncountyhs.org.