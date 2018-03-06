Traffic blitz nets four citations

Four citations were issued during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz conducted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Feb. 18-25. Three were for speed violations and one for operating a vehicle over the age of 21 while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Deputies made 17 traffic stops, and also issued 15 warnings and summons to appear for one charge of marijuana possession and one charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office will conduct a Traffic Enforcement Blitz March 9-25 during various hours in various locations around the county. Deputies will look for distracted driving, seat belt, speed, and impaired driving violations.

The traffic blitzes are funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.