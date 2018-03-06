NSCC partners with Job, Family Services

Northwest State Community College in Archbold has announced a new partnership with Wood County Job and Family Services on a Comprehensive Case Management and Employment Program (CCMEP).

The program, targeting area youth ages 14-24 who are below the poverty level, is designed to provide the necessary rehabilitation, supportive services, training, and education to enable those individuals to enter the workforce and obtain living wage jobs for $15-$17 per hour. The partnership also includes participation from Auglaize, Defiance, Henry, Paulding and Williams counties.

As part of the partnership, NSCC will hire two full-time employees – one focusing on employer and job placement, the other focusing primarily on recruiting program participants, employer recruitment and on-the-job training program management. Both employees would focus on identifying participants and placing them in NSCC programs.

JFS will provide the funding for all associated costs of the employees, including equipment, supplies, and travel costs. JFS may fund tuition and training fees for participants to take the NSCC programs, and may also fund customized curriculum development that employers request for program participants.

“Northwest State is excited about this partnership because it strengthens our ongoing efforts to bridge the skills gap in our region, and provide more opportunities to a still-underserved population,” said Todd Hernandez, Vice President of Innovation for NSCC. “No single entity or institution will be able to address the skills gap in our region, but this partnership is another example of how the different agencies in our region are finding ways to work together to strengthen northwest Ohio.”