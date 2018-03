Blood drives scheduled

The American Red Cross is asking donors of all blood types to help ensure it can collect more than 13,000 blood and platelet donations needed every day.

Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities: Fayette – Monday, March 19, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Fayette High School, 400 Gamble Road; Wauseon – Wednesday, March 21, noon-6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 215 N. Fulton St.