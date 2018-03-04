As part of Career and Technical Education Month, Four County Career Center hosted a Parents (Grandparents) Day inviting parents and grandparents to visit students’ career and technical labs and view their students’ current projects. “Celebrate Today, Own Tomorrow” was the theme for the month. Shown in the Specialized Mechatronics and Robotics Technologies lab with student Josh Love from Wauseon are his parents, Jerry and Jamie Love.

