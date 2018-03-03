Statewide candidates announced for May election

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted has announced the list of candidates who have qualified to run for statewide offices following the review and verification of signatures by county boards of elections.
Statewide candidates appearing on the May Primary ballot including nine tickets for governor and lieutenant governor. Six filed to run in a crowded Democratic field. They are Richard Cordray and Betty Sutton, Larry E. Ealy and Jeffrey Lynn, Dennis John Kucinich and Tara L. Samples, Bill O’Neill and Chantelle C. Lewis, Paul E. Ray and Jerry M. Schroeder, Joe Schiavoni and Stephanie Dodd.
For the Republican Party the two running are the ticket of Mike DeWine and Jon Husted against the ticket of Mary Taylor and Nathan D. Estruth.
For the Green Party, Constance Gadell-Newton and Brett R. Joseph are running unopposed in the primary.
To have qualified for the ballot, major party candidates must have collected 1,000 valid signatures and minor party candidates must have collected 500 valid signatures.
Other races
Attorney General
Democratic Party
• Steve Dettelbach
Republican Party
• Dave Yost
Auditor of State
Democratic Party
• Zack Space
Republican Party
• Keith Faber
Secretary of State
Democratic Party
• Kathleen Clyde
Republican Party
• Frank LaRose
Treasurer of State
Democratic Party
• Rob Richardson
Republican Party
• Sandra O’Brien
• Robert Sprague
For United States Senator
Democratic Party
• Sherrod Brown
Republican Party
• Melissa Ackison
• Don Elijah Eckhart
• Mike Gibbons
• Dan Kiley
• Jim Renacci
Justice of the Supreme Court
(Full Term Commencing 1/1/19)
Democratic Party
• Michael P. Donnelly
Republican Party
• Craig Baldwin
Justice of the Supreme Court
(Full Term Commencing 1/2/19)
Democratic Party
• Melody J. Stewart
Republican Party
• Mary DeGenaro