Statewide candidates announced for May election

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted has announced the list of candidates who have qualified to run for statewide offices following the review and verification of signatures by county boards of elections.

Statewide candidates appearing on the May Primary ballot including nine tickets for governor and lieutenant governor. Six filed to run in a crowded Democratic field. They are Richard Cordray and Betty Sutton, Larry E. Ealy and Jeffrey Lynn, Dennis John Kucinich and Tara L. Samples, Bill O’Neill and Chantelle C. Lewis, Paul E. Ray and Jerry M. Schroeder, Joe Schiavoni and Stephanie Dodd.

For the Republican Party the two running are the ticket of Mike DeWine and Jon Husted against the ticket of Mary Taylor and Nathan D. Estruth.

For the Green Party, Constance Gadell-Newton and Brett R. Joseph are running unopposed in the primary.

To have qualified for the ballot, major party candidates must have collected 1,000 valid signatures and minor party candidates must have collected 500 valid signatures.

Other races

Attorney General

Democratic Party

• Steve Dettelbach

Republican Party

• Dave Yost

Auditor of State

Democratic Party

• Zack Space

Republican Party

• Keith Faber

Secretary of State

Democratic Party

• Kathleen Clyde

Republican Party

• Frank LaRose

Treasurer of State

Democratic Party

• Rob Richardson

Republican Party

• Sandra O’Brien

• Robert Sprague

For United States Senator

Democratic Party

• Sherrod Brown

Republican Party

• Melissa Ackison

• Don Elijah Eckhart

• Mike Gibbons

• Dan Kiley

• Jim Renacci

Justice of the Supreme Court

(Full Term Commencing 1/1/19)

Democratic Party

• Michael P. Donnelly

Republican Party

• Craig Baldwin

Justice of the Supreme Court

(Full Term Commencing 1/2/19)

Democratic Party

• Melody J. Stewart

Republican Party

• Mary DeGenaro