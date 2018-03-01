Free ukulele concert slated

Kris Hensler and Kenny Taylor, better known as The Atomic Sharks, will present a free concert at Archbold High School on Monday, March 19, at 7 p.m. in the auditorium.

The hosts of the PBS programs “The Music Minute” and “Play the Ukulele with The Atomic Sharks” will also conduct instructional seminars during the school day at Archbold Middle School. Fifth and sixth grade students are learning to play the ukulele as part of their general music experience.

Based in Fort Wayne, Ind., Hensler and Taylor are the architects behind the laid-back island-inspired fusion of reggae, surf, and Hawaiian ukulele music. They combine seamless harmonies and inspired songwriting to bring audiences a slice of island life.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., The free concert is open to the public, and made possible by a grant from the Archbold Area Foundation.