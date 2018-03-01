Dancing Workshop benefits Humane Society

A “Day of Dancing” workshop to benefit the Fulton County Humane Society will be held Saturday, March 3, at the Wauseon Rollercade, 340 W. Leggett St.

The Dance Workshop schedule is: ages 3-5, 9-10:30 a.m.; ages 6-11, 10:30 a.m.- noon; ages 12-17, noon-1 p.m.

The Dance Collective requests a $5 monetary donation, which will help feed the homeless animals sheltered at the Fulton County Humane Society.

Participants are encouraged to wear tutus or any colorful and fun clothing. For more information, call 419-349-3841.