NSCC elects new leaders

New Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees leaders were elected during a regular session held Feb. 23.

Those elected to one-year terms included Jeffrey Erb, chair; Laura Howell, vice chair; and Joel Miller, second vice chair Erb replaces Paul Siebenmorgen as chair.

In his closing remarks, Siebenmorgen thanked the board for their efforts, noting they have been “all united looking at the best interests of the college.”

The board also heard a presentation from team members of the Advanced Manufacturing Training Center (AMTC), located at the Scott Park facility at the University of Toledo. Todd Hernandez, vice president for innovation at NSCC, introduced team members Dave Conover, Cheryl Geer, and Tami Norris.

Hernandez and the AMTC team highlighted some of the projects they have worked on for the college. They include recently hosting congressional representatives Marcy Kaptur of Ohio, Steny Hoyer of Maryland, and Nanette Diaz Barragan of California for a “Make It In America Listening Tour” and a major training collaboration with Fiat Chrysler employees, with the support of the University of Toledo. The AMTC provides classroom and lab education and training opportunities at the Scott Park location, as well as custom training solutions to suit business’ needs. More information on available programs can be found at trainwithcts.com.

In other action, the board approved:

• The amended role and responsibilities of Dr. Tom Stuckey, who will become the Special Assistant to the President (Dr. Michael Thomson), effective April 1, 2018, through June 30, 2018.

• The 2017-18 revised budget.

• Miscellaneous employment contracts, transfers, and resignations.

• The academic calendars, 2020-21 through 2027-28.

• Duplicate Program Report for Ohio Department of Higher Education.

• Sue Derck as OACC delegate from the NSCC Board of Trustees, with John Bridenbaugh appointed as alternate.