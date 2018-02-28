Scholarships available from The Open Door

The Open Door of Delta is again offering two $1,000 scholarships to Fulton County high school seniors.

These scholarships can be used to attend the college or university of their choice for the 2018-19 school year.

The packets with the application and criteria are available in the guidance offices of all Fulton County high schools or at The Open Door Executive Director’s office.

The deadline for submission of the application is March 26, 2018. Applications are to be mailed to The Open Door of Delta, 104 Monroe St., Delta, Ohio 43515.