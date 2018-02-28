Fulton County artists among those honored

Winners of the 2018 Black Swamp Arts Council High School Invitational Art Show were honored at the awards show Feb. 22, at Northwest State Community College. Winners were, from left, Front Row: Isabella Summers – Pike-Delta-York (Outstanding Drawing); Callista Spring – Napoleon (Honorable Mention); Sydney Neikamp – Napoleon (Honorable Mention); Nicole Miller – Evergreen (Best of Show); Chris Barrientos – Ayersville (Best Photgraphy/Digital). Back row: Jordan Skates – Pettisville (Honorable Mention); McKenna Grube – Bryan (Outstanding Drawing); Lexi Dietsch – Bryan (Oustanding 3D); Avery Carter – Bryan (Outstanding Painting); Kayla Altaffer – Bryan (Outstanding Photography/Digital); Aubrey Wyse – Hilltop (Outstanding Printmaking).

Honorable Mention Winners not pictured were: Madison Baugh – Wauseon; Cody Moser – Stryker; and Brittney Willis – Bryan.