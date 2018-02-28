Supercamp sign-up underway

The 43rd annual Supercamp will be held April 27-29 at Camp Palmer in Fayette. It is a weekend long experience that focuses on team building, anti-bullying, acceptance, and pushing limits for children ages 9-13.

Campers will be given the opportunity to explore nature, learn and play new games, make crafts, live in a traditional cabin with friends, and make memories and friendships that will last them a lifetime. Supercamp is run by highly trained counselors and several adult staff, most of which have been doing this for many years.

Registration and payment forms can be found at supercamp.org.