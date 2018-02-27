Pettisville ag education continues

Meeting 4 of the Pettisville Adult Agriculture Education Night Series will be held Monday, March 5, at 7 p.m., at Brookview Farm Meats and BBQ, V-354 County Road 24 in Archbold.

Jon Lugbill, a third generation member of the Leon Lugbill Family, will discuss the benefits of having meat processed through an ODA/USDA inspected facility versus home butchering or custom butchering. He also will be giving a tour of the facility and share some of the requirements the plant must follow.

Lugbill will also cover what is required to receive an approved stamp of inspection and how the process begins the moment the animal is born.

The company was started back in 1961 by Leon Lugbill when he saw a need of friends and neighbors to have their animals processed to their specifications.

Questions about the class can be directed to John Poulson at jpoulson@pettisvilleschools.org or at Pettisville School, 419-446-2705. All Pettisville Agricultural Education Adult meetings are open to anyone in the area regardless of school district. Meeting cancellations are made on: 96.1 – WMTR, 103.1 – WNDH and by email notice.