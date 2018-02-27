Patrol bikes donated

Wauseon Police Chief Keith Torbet, right, and Patrolman John Borcherdt, center, presented three patrol bicycles to Kevin Thomas, instructor in Four County Career Center’s Law Enforcement & Security Tactics program. The donated patrol bicycles will be utilized in training for the juniors and seniors in the program.

Wauseon Police Chief Keith Torbet, right, and Patrolman John Borcherdt, center, presented three patrol bicycles to Kevin Thomas, instructor in Four County Career Center’s Law Enforcement & Security Tactics program. The donated patrol bicycles will be utilized in training for the juniors and seniors in the program. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/02/web1_bicycle-donation.jpg Wauseon Police Chief Keith Torbet, right, and Patrolman John Borcherdt, center, presented three patrol bicycles to Kevin Thomas, instructor in Four County Career Center’s Law Enforcement & Security Tactics program. The donated patrol bicycles will be utilized in training for the juniors and seniors in the program.