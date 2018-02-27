Bryan man sentenced for drugs

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Nathanial Fuller, 31, of Bryan previously pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and failure to appear on personal recognizance bond. On May 9, 2017, he possessed heroin, and on Sept. 25, 2017, he failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing.

He was sentenced to three years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol or any illegal substances; abide by an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew; complete his GED; be gainfully employed; successfully complete the SEARCH program and all aftercare; and remain in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio until accepted into the SEARCH program.

Failure to comply could result in 23 months in prison.