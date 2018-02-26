Posted on by

Pettisville wins quiz tournament


The winners from Pettisville included, from left, front row kneeling: Dominic Heising, Heath Waidelich, Elise Hartzler, Ellie Wixom, Jake King. Middle Row: Madelyn Krueger, Bekah Liechty, Katie Hauter, Maddy Gackenbach, Coach Rebecca Dorosz, Jacob Myers, Peyton Miller, Birch Baer. Back Row: Joel Flory, Levi Myers, Luke Young, Dalton Myers, Aaron Rupp, Sami Tilley, Zach Basselman, Josh Bock, David Rupp.


Submitted photo

The Fulton/Henry County High School Quiz Tournament took place on Jan. 30, at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center in Archbold. Nine teams comprised of over 130 students in grades 9-12 battled it out throughout the day.

Teams from the following schools participated: Archbold, Evergreen, Fayette, Pettisville, Pike-Delta-York, Swanton, Wauseon Exempted, Napoleon and Patrick Henry.

After eight rounds and by a score of 42-34, Pettisville Local remained undefeated throughout the day and took home the team plaque as tournament champions for 2018. The Pettisville team is coached by Rebecca Dorosz. Wauseon Exempted was runner-up for the event and is coached by Adam Baird.

Individual students from both Pettisville Local and Wauseon Exempted were awarded medals for their accomplishment. The quiz tournament was coordinated by Stacey Parrish, Education Consultant, from the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.

The winners from Pettisville included, from left, front row kneeling: Dominic Heising, Heath Waidelich, Elise Hartzler, Ellie Wixom, Jake King. Middle Row: Madelyn Krueger, Bekah Liechty, Katie Hauter, Maddy Gackenbach, Coach Rebecca Dorosz, Jacob Myers, Peyton Miller, Birch Baer. Back Row: Joel Flory, Levi Myers, Luke Young, Dalton Myers, Aaron Rupp, Sami Tilley, Zach Basselman, Josh Bock, David Rupp.
http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/02/web1_PettisvilleQuiz.jpgThe winners from Pettisville included, from left, front row kneeling: Dominic Heising, Heath Waidelich, Elise Hartzler, Ellie Wixom, Jake King. Middle Row: Madelyn Krueger, Bekah Liechty, Katie Hauter, Maddy Gackenbach, Coach Rebecca Dorosz, Jacob Myers, Peyton Miller, Birch Baer. Back Row: Joel Flory, Levi Myers, Luke Young, Dalton Myers, Aaron Rupp, Sami Tilley, Zach Basselman, Josh Bock, David Rupp. Submitted photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU