WHS holding concerts

The Wauseon High School Concert Band will present an Ohio Music Education Association Pre-Concert with the Archbold High School Concert Bank on Monday, March 5, 7 p.m., in the WHS auditorium.

Both concert bands will perform their OMEA Large Group Contest programs prior to their weekend competition. Then the Wauseon High School Concert Band will perform for its OMEA Large Group Contest at Sylvania Southview on Friday March 9, at 8:30 pm.

The Wauseon Chorale and Wauseon Jazz Band will hold Spectacular 2018 on Sunday, March 4, 3 p.m., at the Wauseon Middle School cafetorium. The Chorale wil perform a selection of jazz tunes, and the Jazz Band will perform several selections.

Admission will be a freewill donation benefiting the Fulton County Heart Radiothon, and refreshments will be provided.

Upcoming events for the Wauseon Concert Choir, A Capella Choir, and Chorale include: March 10, District OMEA Large Group Contest – Concert Choir, 9:40 a.m., and A Capella Choir, 10:40 a.m., Archbold High School; March 30, Star Spangled Banner at Toledo Walleye game; May 20, Star Spangled Banner at Toledo Mud Hens game.