County seeks host for ‘Breakfast On The Farm’

The Fulton County “Breakfast On The Farm” committee is accepting applications from farm owners wishing to host an event in the summer of 2019.

The farm owner must complete an application for the host site farm by May 1. Applications can be returned to the OSU Extension, 8770 State Route 108 Suite A, Wauseon, Ohio 43567.

The host farm will need a farm representative involved in the monthly planning process who will be willing to serve as the spokesperson for the event. All requirements can be viewed at www.go.osu.edu/fultonbotf.

The leadership for the planning committee will be provided by Fulton OSU Extension, Soil and Water Conservation District, and the Farm Bureau. These agencies will coordinate donations and sponsorships, pay bills, and lead the planning process. They will also assemble the committee to select the host site farm and preferred date of the event.

In 2015, the Fulton County agricultural community hosted a large Breakfast On The Farm event to educate consumers about modern commodity agriculture and the way farmers care for their animals, protect the environment, and produce safe, wholesome food. Impact survey results indicated that over 60 percent of the attendees were first-time visitors to a dairy farm in 20 years, and that the consumers significantly increased their trust in farmers in the key areas of care for environment, care for animals, and protecting water quality.

The host farm for the 2019 Breakfast On The Farm event will help determine the preferred date.