Valentine’s Day King and Queen

Fulton Manor of Wauseon celebrated Valentine’s Day by crowning Stanley “Pat” Frey as King and Bernice Rice as Queen. They enjoyed breakfast at Ryan’s Restaurant, posing with their waitress, Paige Leininger. The Manor also hosted a party for residents, with entertainment by Just Us Two.

Fulton Manor of Wauseon celebrated Valentine’s Day by crowning Stanley “Pat” Frey as King and Bernice Rice as Queen. They enjoyed breakfast at Ryan’s Restaurant, posing with their waitress, Paige Leininger. The Manor also hosted a party for residents, with entertainment by Just Us Two. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/02/web1_king-and-queen.jpg Fulton Manor of Wauseon celebrated Valentine’s Day by crowning Stanley “Pat” Frey as King and Bernice Rice as Queen. They enjoyed breakfast at Ryan’s Restaurant, posing with their waitress, Paige Leininger. The Manor also hosted a party for residents, with entertainment by Just Us Two.