Mayor Huner guest reader

Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner visited the Wauseon Head Start classroom and read two Valentine’s Day-themed books to the children. She also taught them a Valentine’s Day finger play. The NOCAC Head Start Program provides preschool services to 100 low-moderate income families in Fulton County, and has centers in Defiance, Henry, Paulding, and Williams counties. Applications for the 2018-19 program year are being accepted now. If you have a child that will be at least three years old by Aug. 1, 2018, call Jayme Hahn at 419-337-9141 or 419-784-5136 ext 1140.

