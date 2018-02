The Friends of the Library 2018 Cabin Fever Used Media/Book Sale will be held in the children’s room at the Swanton Public Library. The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be books, movies, music, and more. Sale is by donation only. One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit library programs. Monday, Feb. 26 is cleanup day; everything left is free!

Call the library at 419-826-2760 if you have questions.