Locals earn college honors

The following Fulton County residents received degrees or honors from the college or university they attend.

BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY

Graduates: Archbold – Zachary Mahnke, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Michelle Kruse, Master of Education; Delta – Adam Wagner, Master of Education; Michael Dickerson, Master of Education; Corey Mason, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Samantha Carpenter, Bachelor of Applied Health Science; Lyons – Kelly Barber, Bachelor of Arts; Swanton – Maetrix Couch, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Katlyn Fritch, Master of Education; Kyle Kern-Blystone, Bachelor of Science in Education; Wauseon – Adam Moose, Bachelor of Science in Education; Noah Hester, Bachelor of Science in Technology; Michael Sager, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Dean’s List: Archbold – Zachary Mahnke, Andrea Avers, Kennedy Wyse, Zachary Belknap, Kinsey Smith, Layne Rex, Erin Erbskorn, Jacob Hauter, Jessica Walker; Delta – Dylan Schuette, Austin Mohler, Raegyn Price, Lauren Hehl-Myers, Kristina Pace, Rami-Leon Mansour, Noah Munger, Megan Lantz, Dannica Culler, Noah Eisel Health; Fayette – Megan Stannard; Lyons – Hannah Machacek, Michael Smithmyer; Swanton –Alexis Boatfield, Elizabeth Howard, Garrett Kudzia, Maetrix Couch, Danielle Herr, Abigail Maser, Ryan Eckhardt, Alaina Sayre, Allison Mishka, Colin Harsh, Sean Reilly, Mikaela Kroyer, Abigail Martin, Courtney Hunt, Sarah Simon, Samantha Martin, Megan Gillen, Alec Ankoviak, Wauseon – Aleea Volkman, Sean Baker, Tod Emerson, Bailey Hardy, Sarah Christiansen, Morgan Roth, Noah Hester, Grace Friend, Kendra Boger, Zachary Torres, Kaylyn McDermott.

OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY

Graduates: Garrett Cass, Todd Miller, and Cody Rabb, all of Delta, all receiving Associate of Science degrees.

Dean’s List: Archbold – Taylor D’Alelio, Alexander Short, Mireya Zamudio; Delta – Carra Gilson, Todd Miller, Michael Thomas, Jack Warfield; Fayette – Braelyn Humbert; Lyons – Carissa Call; Metamora – Hannah Beroske, Clayton Kreuz, Alyssa Noe; Swanton – Matthew Kusz, Jarrett Macek, Emily Miller, Hannah Stinson, Nathan Timpe, Bailie Brock, Carly Truckor, Jonathon Snell; Wauseon – Micah Bernath, Caleb Blanchong, Brandon Bryan, Lindsay Fager, Matthew Krill, Noah Pennington, Abby Pennington, Zac Robinson, Lucas Rychener.

OHIO UNIVERSITY

Graduates: Archbold – Lisa Cheney, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Frank Bumb, Bachelor of Science in Journalism; Swanton – Lindsay Weeks, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Emily Laurel, Master of Arts; Wauseon – Debra Bowman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Dean’s List: Archbold – Kaitlyn Wyse; Swanton – Maria Kreuz; Wauseon – Brenden Kost, Jana Armstrong.

UNIVERSITY OF FINDLAY

Dean’s List: Archbold – Jacob Ott; Swanton – Mimmo Lytle, Megan Simon; Wauseon – Cole Calvin, Lynnsey Crouch, Dana Fricke.

CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY

Dean’s List: Wauseon –Ava Hoops, Timberly Kreiner, Benjamin Graber.

CLEMSON UNIVERSITY

Dean’s List: Wauseon – Daniel Joseph Sauder.

President’s List: Wauseon – Andrew I. Sauder.

WHEATON COLLEGE

Dean’s List: Archbold –Darby Stevens.