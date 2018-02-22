Traffic light request rejected

The City of Wauseon will not act on a citizen’s request to place a traffic light on State Route 108 just outside the city limits.

At a brief City Council meeting held Monday, Safety and Code Committee member Scott Stiriz said the request for the light made by Roy Norman was deemed unnecessary. At Council’s Committee of the Whole meeting held Feb. 1, Norman suggested the city annex the property in the State Route 108 and County Road D area to install the traffic light at the intersection.

Stiriz told Council members an Ohio Department of Transportation study determined a traffic signal is not necessary at that location. He also noted that installation would require not only annexation of the property but widening the road to include a turning lane. Stiriz said that would present problems, since there is a ditch on one side of State Route 108 at that location and pipeline will be installed on the other side.

Additionally, he said, a citizen living at that location has objected to installation of a traffic light.

Stiriz said the committee members unanimously oppose the project, and no action was taken.

Monday’s meeting began with Police Chief Keith Torbet swearing in Madelyn Griffin as a full-time police officer. Griffin previously was a part-time member of the Fayette Police Department.

In other business, the city’s Building and Grounds Committee reported discussion of purchasing an electronic message center for the city’s administration building at 230 Clinton St. At a committee meeting held Feb. 16, member Harold Stickley suggested replacing the current sign in front of the building with a two-sided electronic sign in the building’s parking lot.

Harmon Sign representative Jennifer Janney attended the meeting, and will determine costs for the project. No action was taken.

Council members approved a motion to appoint Patrick Griggs to a six-year term on the city’s Planning Commission.

In department reports:

• Fire Chief Rick Sluder said finishing touches are being placed on a project that added sleeping rooms to the fire department and made renovations to police department offices.

• Police Chief Keith Torbet said with the hiring of Madelyn Griffin the department has filled three vacancies for officers.

City Council also approved:

• The first readings of resolutions to authorize Mayor Kathy Huner to enter into agreements with Bowser-Morner, Inc., TTL Associates Inc., and Jones and Henry Engineers Ltd., all of Toledo, and DGL Consulting Engineers of Maumee for engineering services.

• The suspension of three readings and emergency passage of a resolution authorizing Mayor Huner to enter into an agreement with Arcadis Design and Consultancy for engineering services.

• The third reading of an ordinance amending Section 147.05 of the city’s codified ordinances. The ordinance takes effect in 30 days.

Just outside Wauseon city limits

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

