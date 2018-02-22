Delta man sentenced for firearms

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Nicholas J. Spangler, 20, of Delta pleaded guilty in attempted improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. On or about Nov. 11, 2017, he attempted to transport a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.

He was sentenced to one year of community control, and ordered to: serve seven days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for time served; pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; and not possess firearms. Three long guns and ammunition are forfeited to the state.

Failure to comply could result in six months in prison.

Sara J. Weber, 34, of Delta pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence. On or about Oct. 11, 2017, she tampered with evidence in an official investigation.

She was sentenced to nine months in prison, and ordered to pay any fees, court-appointed counsel fees, and all prosecution costs.