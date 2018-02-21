ADAMhs Board funds wellness campaign

In an effort to raise awareness and improve mental health, the Four County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services (ADAMhs) Board has awarded the Defiance, Fulton, Henry, and Williams counties health departments $250,000 to implement a mental wellness communications campaign.

This funding will be utilized in the four-county area to increase the community’s understanding of what mental health means, how to be mentally well, and how to maintain that wellness.

The four-county area health departments have begun a mass media campaign utilizing various sources of advertising to promote mental health messages across the area including social media campaigns, billboards, radio, movie theaters, and print advertising, such as newspapers. The campaign will focus on simple ways you can improve your mental wellness every day.

For example, not only is exercise good for your body but it is also good for your mind. Physical activity releases endorphins, or hormones, that make the body and mind feel good. It can also provide some stress release. Some of these helpful hints may already have been seen or heard on a billboard or on the radio.

For more information about the project or to find more tips to improve mental wellness, search the hashtag #4YourMentalHealth on social media. Also visit fourcountyadamhs.com for mental health services in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties.